Dr. Joel Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joel Griffith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Jennings and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Griffith works at
Centerstone of Indiana Inc.645 S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 339-1691
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He listens to everything u have to say and explains things to u in words you actually understand.
About Dr. Joel Griffith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Psychiatry
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.