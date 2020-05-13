Overview

Dr. Joel Greenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Memorial Satilla Health and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Savannah Neurology Specialists in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.