Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD
Dr. Joel Gotvald, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Gotvald works at
Austin Varicose Vein & Spider Vein Specialists1902 W 34TH ST, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 572-7733Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Austin Vein Specialists Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 580-3271
Vein Treatment Center of Texas2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 230, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 582-2233
Round Rock Vein Specialists171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 102, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 580-3253
Austin Vein Specialists12319 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 582-2186
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Had several cosmetic procedures to remove spider veins from my legs and feet. Dr. Gotvald did a great job of making my skin clear and youthful looking again. Best of all, I expected there would be alot of pain associated with the procedures but his technique was excellent and I had very little discomfort. The worst area to treat was my ankles and feet but even that was not too bad. Suggest this doctor for anyone wanting to clear up the spider veins of their legs.
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1184683013
- Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
- St Joseph Hospital-The Methodist Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital-The Methodist Hospital|St. Joseph / UT Houston Hospital System
- University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gotvald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gotvald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gotvald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gotvald works at
Dr. Gotvald has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gotvald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gotvald speaks American Sign Language.
189 patients have reviewed Dr. Gotvald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gotvald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gotvald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gotvald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.