Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Gordon, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
New England Dermatology PC3455 Main St Ste 5, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gordon is very knowledgeable. He treated a condition that was diagnosed by my son's pediatrician. He was professional, caring and sensitive And answered all my questions without me feeling rushed. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joel Gordon, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1770553505
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
