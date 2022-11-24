Dr. Joel Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Gonzales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Gonzales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzales works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Dtc Surgery Center LLC4380 S Syracuse St Ste 120, Denver, CO 80237 Directions (303) 220-0810
Healthone Clinic Services - Bariatric Medicine LLC5351 S Roslyn St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 221-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzales is great. He is so easy going and friendly, always seems to remember you even if you haven’t seen him in a couple of years. He repaired my ACL about 12 years and I am was back on my ski’s a year later. Continue to see him for additional knee issues.
About Dr. Joel Gonzales, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzales speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
