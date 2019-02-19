Overview

Dr. Joel George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. George works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.