Dr. Joel George, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel George, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Locations
Thurmond Eye Associates PA1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-3171
Quest Diagnostics4143 Crosspoint Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 777-7200
Thurmond Eye Associates2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 777-7200
Thurmond Eye Associates PA222 E Ridge Rd Ste 115, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 777-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is friendly, and the doctor is Great. He explains everything you ask him and is not bothered by questions. Nice and friendly. I have been seeing him for 1 year.
About Dr. Joel George, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689718819
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Texas Tech
- Texas Tech
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.