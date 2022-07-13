Overview

Dr. Joel Geffin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Geffin works at The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT in Southbury, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.