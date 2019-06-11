Dr. Joel Garmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Garmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Garmon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Garmon works at
Locations
-
1
Louisville4402 Churchman Ave Ste 302, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 366-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garmon?
Dr Garmon truly cares about his patients and speaks in a tone, and using terms, that are easily understandable and soothing, too! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Joel Garmon, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164424321
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garmon works at
Dr. Garmon has seen patients for Lipomas, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.