Dr. Joel Gabre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Gabre works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.