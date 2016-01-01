Dr. Joel Gabre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Gabre, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Gabre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Gabre works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joel Gabre, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1538429972
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.