Dr. Joel Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Funk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Funk, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Funk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-6895Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
University Physicians Hospital Clinic2800 E Ajo Way Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 694-4032
-
3
University of Arizona3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-4032Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?
Could not be better. Had surgery, no pain, no blood, just like new. A great surgeon, and the nurses were outstanding.
About Dr. Joel Funk, MD
- Female Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1881720894
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Aquinas College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk works at
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Funk speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.