Dr. Joel Frazier, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Frazier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Valley Orthopaedic Bone & Joint609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 202, Modesto, CA 95350 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frazier was terrific! We called him Obi Wan, the only doctor out of many that cared and tried to save my thumb. Straightforward and honest with me.
About Dr. Joel Frazier, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366448466
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Chicago
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frazier speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
