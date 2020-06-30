Overview

Dr. Joel Frazier, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Doctors Medical Center Modesto, San Joaquin General Hospital and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Frazier works at Valley Orthopaedic Bone And Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.