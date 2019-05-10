Dr. Joel Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Frankel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Joel Frankel MD PA2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 202, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 486-2085
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frankel is a brilliant and caring Physician.
About Dr. Joel Frankel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
