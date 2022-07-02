Overview

Dr. Joel Foster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Foster works at Joel D. Foster, DPM in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.