Dr. Joel Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Fischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Somerset Urological Associates72 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 476-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a fine first visit and the doc explained everything to me and the staff was very friendly.
About Dr. Joel Fischer, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Med Col/Metropolitan Med Ctr
- New York Medical College Valhalla Ny
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fischer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
