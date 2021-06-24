Overview

Dr. Joel Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Florida Cardiovascular Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wimauma, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.