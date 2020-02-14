See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Joel Feinstein, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Feinstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Feinstein works at JOEL FEINSTEIN MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Dysentery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joel Feinstein MD
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 825TWR, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-5021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Dysentery
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Dysentery
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    • Gastroenterology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245262963
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • Kings Co Hosp-SUNY Brooklyn
    • St Vincents Hosp Manhattan
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
    • Penn State
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Joel Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein works at JOEL FEINSTEIN MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Feinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Diarrhea and Dysentery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

