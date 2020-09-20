Dr. Joel Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
The Center for Womens Health1011 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 321-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Repair of GI, manage stress, heart evaluation. Dr Joel is extremely knowledgeable and provided an in depth holistic study and provided a protocol to achieve my best health.
About Dr. Joel Evans, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
