Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Joel Epstein DPM in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joel Epstein Dpm P.A.
    2595 Tampa Rd Ste O, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 785-5611

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Nail Diseases
Ulcer of Foot
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Dr. Epstein & his staff are very friendly & professional. They were very thorough with the exam & gave great recommendations to fix the problem, not just medicate to mask the pain.
    About Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679502025
    Education & Certifications

    • Harrison Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Epstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Joel Epstein DPM in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

