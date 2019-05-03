Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epperson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Lawrence Memorial Hospital and Saint Bernards Medical Center.
Locations
Dement Internal Medicine Clinic P.A.1000 W Kingshighway Ste 7, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (870) 239-8427
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital
- Saint Bernards Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epperson and staff provided excellent service!!
About Dr. Joel Epperson Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194746602
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
