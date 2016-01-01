See All Vascular Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Joel Deonanan, MD

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Deonanan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Deonanan works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem
    2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8182

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hyperparathyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Ischemic Colitis
Lymphedema
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Gastrotomy
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Tracheal Surgery
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Joel Deonanan, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699955427
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Deonanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deonanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deonanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deonanan works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Deonanan’s profile.

    Dr. Deonanan has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deonanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Deonanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deonanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deonanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deonanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.