Dr. Joel Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Dean works at
Locations
-
1
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?
Consult for pending inguinal hernia surgery to correct a previous surgery by another VA Dr..He is very knowledgeable and clearly explained the possible choices and effect of each choice. He gave tremendous preference to what my wishes were, in line with possible outcomes. I had the other side done by him 5 years ago with no problems.
About Dr. Joel Dean, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1568534915
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- CEDARVILLE COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.