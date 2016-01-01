Dr. Joel Datloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Datloff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Datloff, MD is a dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. Dr. Datloff completed a residency at OHSU. He currently practices at Dermatology Assocs Southwest WA and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Datloff is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Southwest Washington8614 E Mill Plain Blvd Ste 400, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 254-5267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joel Datloff, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477581817
Education & Certifications
- OHSU
- Childrens Med Ctr/Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Datloff?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datloff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Datloff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.