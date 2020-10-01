Dr. Joel Dall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Dall, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Dall, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Orthopedics1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5948MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes - Dr Dall was outstanding - he listened to my concerns, wasn’t rushed, and very clear about what was wrong and how to proceed to get my lower back injury healed so I could return to active lifestyle. Plus he has very pleasant and down to earth personality.
About Dr. Joel Dall, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1992707657
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine Madison Wi
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dall speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.