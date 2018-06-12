Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- NE
- Omaha
- Dr. Joel Cotton, MD
Dr. Joel Cotton, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Cotton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cotton works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Indian Hills8901 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-8990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Stroke
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Antalgic Gait
- View other providers who treat Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Asterixis (Flapping Tremor)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Basilar Migraine
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Benign Sex Headache
- View other providers who treat Bilateral Stroke
- View other providers who treat Brachial Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Strokes
- View other providers who treat Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Classic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Common Migraine
- View other providers who treat Complicated Migraine
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Partial, Familial
- View other providers who treat Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Familial Hemiplegic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Familial Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura
- View other providers who treat Headache-Free Migraine
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Icepick Headache
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Neuropathies
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Intractable Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Absence Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Lower Half Headache
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Metabolic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Migraine, Hormone-Induced
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Mild Headache
- View other providers who treat Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Contraction Headache
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonic Seizures
- View other providers who treat Myopathic Gait
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
- View other providers who treat Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Neuritis With Brachial Predilection
- View other providers who treat Neuromyelitis Optica
- View other providers who treat Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
- View other providers who treat Occipital Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Oculomotor Migraine
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Tremor
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Photosensitive Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Radiculitis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Headache
- View other providers who treat Refractory Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Retrobulbar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Scissoring Gait
- View other providers who treat Severe Headache
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Spastic Gait
- View other providers who treat Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2
- View other providers who treat Steppage Gait
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Temporal Epilepsy, Familial
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1
- View other providers who treat Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Vascular Headache
- View other providers who treat Vestibular Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotton?
If you are looking for somebody who will sugarcoat and has a great bedside manner No you will not find it with him. However he will tell you the straight up truth which is what I needed to hear! He is the third neurologist I saw and the first one to give it to me straight! I was hesitant after reading the reviews but he did spend a good amount of time with me. And he really seemed to know what he was talking about! I honestly would recommend him to somebody!
About Dr. Joel Cotton, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1033161625
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotton works at
Dr. Cotton has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.