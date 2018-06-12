See All Neurologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Joel Cotton, MD

Neurology
1.5 (51)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Cotton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Cotton works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Clinic - Indian Hills
    8901 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-8990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonic Seizures Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Progressive Familial Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Toxic Polyneuropathy Due to Acrylamide Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (43)
    Jun 12, 2018
    If you are looking for somebody who will sugarcoat and has a great bedside manner No you will not find it with him. However he will tell you the straight up truth which is what I needed to hear! He is the third neurologist I saw and the first one to give it to me straight! I was hesitant after reading the reviews but he did spend a good amount of time with me. And he really seemed to know what he was talking about! I honestly would recommend him to somebody!
    Leslie in Papillion, NE — Jun 12, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Joel Cotton, MD
    About Dr. Joel Cotton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033161625
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cotton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Cotton works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE.

    Dr. Cotton has seen patients for Tremor, and more.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

