Dr. Joel Confino, MD
Dr. Joel Confino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Warren Office10 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 754-4800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Iselin Office517 US Highway 1 S Ste 1100, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 636-7355
Vincent R. Vicci Jr. O.d. P.A.592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (973) 472-4114Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
I recently had Cataract Surgery. Very pleased with outcome. Everything went well from office visits to surgery. Dr. Confino & Staff were always informative & polite.
About Dr. Joel Confino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1710073069
- University Of California San Diego
- Montefiore Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yale University
- Ophthalmology
