Dr. Joel Confino, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Confino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Confino works at Eye Care & Surgery Center in Warren, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Office
    10 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 754-4800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Iselin Office
    517 US Highway 1 S Ste 1100, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 636-7355
  3. 3
    Vincent R. Vicci Jr. O.d. P.A.
    592 Springfield Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 472-4114
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlook Medical Center

Stye
Chalazion
Keratitis
Stye
Chalazion
Keratitis

Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I recently had Cataract Surgery. Very pleased with outcome. Everything went well from office visits to surgery. Dr. Confino & Staff were always informative & polite.
    About Dr. Joel Confino, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1710073069
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Diego
    • Montefiore Med Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Yale University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Confino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Confino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Confino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Confino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Confino has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Confino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Confino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Confino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Confino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Confino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

