Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Locations
1960 Eye Surgeons13333 Dotson Rd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-1784Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Quest Diagnostics21216 Northwest Fwy Bldg 1, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 890-1784
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wife and I : v successful cataract surgery 2019/2022.
About Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700874518
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor University Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
