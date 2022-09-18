Overview

Dr. Joel Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.