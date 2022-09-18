Dr. Joel Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 567-6398Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 567-6397Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is very focused when you schedule a consultation. He listens and then suggests treatments. My skin has transformed with his expert care and treatments. The lines, spots and damage have been erased. He is considered a global expert and trains dermatologists from everywhere. He is our own treasure in Colorado.
About Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386667871
Education & Certifications
- Mohs MIcrographic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology|University Of Bristish Columbia
- Dermatology - Henry Ford Hospital|Henry Ford Hosp, Dermatology Henry Ford Hosp, Urology
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.