Dr. Joel Carlson, DO
Overview
Dr. Joel Carlson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Locations
Portneuf Therapy Center500 S 11th Ave Ste 402, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s awesome! Very professional and knows his stuff. Offered to stay late to get me in. I so appreciate him and feel safe in his care. Even when we’ve encountered complications and scary potentials with our baby, he cared and ensured we got the help and resources we needed. Going to appointments became a highlight rather than a long dreadful wait. Rarely wait long. Will continue to travel as far as needed to see him and his staff. Grateful I’ve been able to deliver all of my babies with him.
About Dr. Joel Carlson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144200916
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
