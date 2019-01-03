Overview

Dr. Joel Carlson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bingham Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.



Dr. Carlson works at Portneuf Therapy Center in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.