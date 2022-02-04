Overview

Dr. Joel Callahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Pardee Neurology Associates in Arden, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.