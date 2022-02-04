Dr. Joel Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Callahan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Callahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Callahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pardee Neurology Associates2775 Hendersonville Rd Ste 250, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 694-4552
-
2
Pardee Neurology Associates709 N Justice St Ste D, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 694-4552
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Saw the PA, David today (2/3/22) and the visit was fantastic. The ladies at the check-in / out were very professional with smiling faces. I got in right away with no waiting room time at all. Debbie took my vital and she was a wonderful person to work with. David, PA, is the best. He takes his time with you and explains everything in plain language fully. The man is a walking medical library and just so knowledgeable in his field. He leaves no stone unturned in returning you to a better quality of life. I recommend this clinic highly. David and Dr. Callihan are wonderful people and you won't be disappointed. If you see either one of them, tell them that Tom Grandy sent you.
About Dr. Joel Callahan, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235116880
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University Colo Health Scis Center
- Tulane University Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.