Dr. Joel Brook, DPM

Dr. Joel Brook, DPM

Podiatry
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.

Dr. Brook works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Drive in Dallas
    12221 Merit Dr Ste 280, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 853-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Plano Pkwy Office
    5068 W Plano Pkwy Ste 155, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-3323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Dallas
  • North Central Surgical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 26, 2019
    I love Dr Brook and his staff, they are so caring and professional! They told me what to expect up front and all went as planned. I followed his instructions and was out of the boot in five weeks. I would recommend Dr Brook and Dallas Podiatry Works to anyone. They did a beautiful job, I can't wait to wear my prettiest sandals this summer.
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joel Brook, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548249790
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brook has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Brook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

