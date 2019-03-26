Overview

Dr. Joel Brook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and North Central Surgical Center.



Dr. Brook works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.