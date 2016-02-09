Overview

Dr. Joel Brenner, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Brenner works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.