Dr. Joel Braver, MD

Radiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Braver, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Radiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Braver works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 466-5412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency



What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures





Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 17, 2019
Excellent
— Dec 17, 2019


About Dr. Joel Braver, MD

Specialties
  • Radiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891791174
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefiore MC - Albert Einstein CM
Residency
Internship
  • Overlook Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Radiation Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joel Braver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Braver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Braver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Braver works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Braver’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Braver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braver.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

