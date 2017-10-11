Dr. Joel Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Bradley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
Premier Surgical Fort Sanders Regional1819 Clinch Ave Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3695
Premier Surgery Center6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 306-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery Oct 2017, for a femoral hernia, I didn't have any problems I went back to work early. I would tell anyone that he is Professional ,easy to talk to. And he really listens to any concerns you may have. Will go back to him if it's ever necessary.
About Dr. Joel Bradley, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Memphis
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.