Overview

Dr. Joel Bradley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Bradley works at Premier Surgical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.