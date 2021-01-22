Dr. Joel Bonaparte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonaparte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Bonaparte, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Bonaparte, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICAL SCIENCE- UST GHANA.
Dr. Bonaparte works at
Locations
Sunrise Pediatrics, 11920 Westheimer Road, Houston Tx 7707711920 Westheimer Rd Ste D, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 920-5446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best physician. Took my child in when he was sick and the doctor was quick to diagnose and prescribe the right medicine needed. He is considerate and shows his passion through his kindness and selflessness.
About Dr. Joel Bonaparte, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hosp Cook Cnty
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
- SCHOOL OF MEDICAL SCIENCE- UST GHANA
- Ghana
Frequently Asked Questions
