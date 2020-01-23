Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Staten Island Office2052 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonamo has an amazing beside manner...He rook his time...answered all my questions..and made me feel relaxed and at ease...I would recommend him to anyone...
About Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonamo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonamo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonamo speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonamo.
