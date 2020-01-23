Overview

Dr. Joel Bonamo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Bonamo works at Staten Island Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.