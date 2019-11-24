Overview

Dr. Joel Bolen, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Bolen works at Geriatric Associates Of Montgomery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.