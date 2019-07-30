Dr. Joel Blumin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Blumin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Blumin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Blumin works at
Locations
Otolaryngology- Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5784
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blumin is a life changing doctor. I was diagnosed with a vocal chord dysfunction 6 years ago and I have been struggling to breath for years. I was sent to a speech therapists to learn how to breath properly to break the breathing attacks. In the years to follow I was given anxiety and depression medication to control the anxiety of not breathing properly. I was told that it would never get any better. I was struggling with the daily concern of breathing anytime I exerted myself. My husband searched Froedert and found Dr. Blumin on a Monday morning. On Wednesday afternoon I had an appointment and within minutes he diagnosed me with idiopathic subglottic stinosis. I am scheduled to have surgery this week to restore my breathing. I felt I was in a hopeless situation that was not getting better. Thank God for Dr. Blumin and his dedication to the medical field. He was so nice and really explained what I had and how he could fix it for me. He's a breath of fresh air!
About Dr. Joel Blumin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316998768
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
