Dr. Joel Block, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Block, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Block works at
Locations
Rush Rheumatology - Orthopedic Building1611 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joel Block cares about his patient. He takes time for them. He help with questions, he is truly a honest person (p.s. not perfect).
About Dr. Joel Block, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285659771
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- U Chicago Med Ctr
- U Chicago Med Ctr
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
