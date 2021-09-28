Dr. Joel Biggers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Biggers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Biggers Family Medicine P.A.538 Wilbur St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 655-4646
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
When I am in Florida and need medical attention, I go to Biggers Family Medicine. I have found Dr. Joel Biggers listens, takes the time to understand my questions then provides a plan of action. I love the fact my insurance is accepted. Coming from Michigan, I am amazed at how quickly you move from waiting room to patient room to seeing the doctor. I am so used to 45+minutes in waiting rooms in Michigan. I think I need to relocate - ha ha!
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida
Dr. Biggers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Biggers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biggers.
