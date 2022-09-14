Dr. Joel Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Berry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Berry, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
-
1
Paradigm Health Clinic64301 HIGHWAY 434, Lacombe, LA 70445 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's amazing.
About Dr. Joel Berry, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr/U Tex|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
