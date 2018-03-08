Dr. Joel Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Berman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joel A Berman MD Inc.11100 Warner Ave Ste 108, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 979-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
My fiance had emergent surgery for a perforated colon. Dr. Berman ended up doing 5 surgeries that were extremely complicated. He has always been a phone call away and has met us after hours when we were experiencing symptoms that could not wait. We owe my fiance's life to him and will forever be grateful for his compassion and time spent with us!
About Dr. Joel Berman, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1790724490
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.