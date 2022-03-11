Dr. Joel Berger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Berger, DDS
Dr. Joel Berger, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 292-5175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Dr. Berger had to do a complete Total Maxillectomy due to severe bone infection tion and necrosis. He responded on an emergency basis.
About Dr. Joel Berger, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841218229
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- McGill University
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Dr. Berger speaks French, Spanish and Tagalog.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
