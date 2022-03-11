See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Joel Berger, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Joel Berger, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 (858) 292-5175
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Dental Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Gordon Gardner — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Joel Berger, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French, Spanish and Tagalog
    • 1841218229
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • McGill University
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Berger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

