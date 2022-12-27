Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Bauman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from N.Y.U. and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1003, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2290
-
2
Spine and Pain Center455 Lewis Ave # 100, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 696-2290
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Connecticomp
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen another surgeon that had no time for me. Dr. Bauman spent as much time as I needed with him, answering questions and explaining my spinal fusion surgery taking his time. I feel like he cares about his patients and truly wants the best outcome for them..
About Dr. Joel Bauman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hosital, Boston MA, Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship - Eric J. Woodard MD, Fellowship Director
- Hospital of the Univ of Penn|Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital of the Univ of Penn
- N.Y.U.
- Harvard
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.