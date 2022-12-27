Overview

Dr. Joel Bauman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from N.Y.U. and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Bauman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.