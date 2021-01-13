Dr. Joel Bartlett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Bartlett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Bartlett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University California Irvine Medical Center.
Dr. Bartlett works at
Locations
Fountain Valley - Brookhurst Office18111 Brookhurst St # 1100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4770
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and thorough. Addressed all of my concerns and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Joel Bartlett, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073518791
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Finch University of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartlett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartlett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartlett works at
Dr. Bartlett speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartlett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartlett.
