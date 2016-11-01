See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Aronowitz works at Tower Wound Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St John's Medical Center
    1301 20th St Ste 470, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-2829
  2. 2
    Joel A Aronowitz, MD
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 1090W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-9617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Spider Veins
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Spider Veins

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facebow Headgear Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558407411
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
