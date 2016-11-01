Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Aronowitz works at
Locations
St John's Medical Center1301 20th St Ste 470, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-2829
Joel A Aronowitz, MD8635 W 3rd St Ste 1090W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 276-9617
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aronowitz is a warm and caring physician and is an excellent practician. His office staff is friendly, helpful and wonderful to work with.
About Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558407411
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronowitz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aronowitz works at
Dr. Aronowitz has seen patients for Burn Injuries and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aronowitz speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Aronowitz can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.