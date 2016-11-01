Overview

Dr. Joel Aronowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Aronowitz works at Tower Wound Care in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.