Dr. Joel Anderson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Centers of Illinois4920 N Central Ave Ste 1A, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 736-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He identified my issue and treated my problem. Very satisfied!
About Dr. Joel Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952341505
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
