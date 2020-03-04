Overview

Dr. Joel Alpern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They graduated from Northwestern Univ Med Sch and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Alpern works at Island View Gastroenterology in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.