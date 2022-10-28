See All Registered Nurses in Lees Summit, MO
Overview

Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Ackerman works at Pain Management Associates in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates
    200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Back Disorders
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 28, 2022
    As usual, Doc Ackerman did a superb job finding the right spot on my lower back to completely erase the back pain and sciatica . He has great precision and his injections. Awesome doc!
    Dave Anderson — Oct 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD
    About Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1467438010
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Belton Regional Medical Center
    • Lee's Summit Medical Center
    • Menorah Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman works at Pain Management Associates in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

