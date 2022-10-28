Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD is a Registered Nurse in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Associates200 NE Missouri Rd Ste 103, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ackerman?
As usual, Doc Ackerman did a superb job finding the right spot on my lower back to completely erase the back pain and sciatica . He has great precision and his injections. Awesome doc!
About Dr. Joel Ackerman, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Male
- 1467438010
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ackerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.