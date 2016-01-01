Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Joel Abramowitz142 Palisade Ave Ste 109, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramowitz?
About Dr. Joel Abramowitz, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356429377
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramowitz works at
Dr. Abramowitz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abramowitz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.