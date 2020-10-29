Overview

Dr. Joel Abbott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Abbott works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.