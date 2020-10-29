Dr. Joel Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Abbott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Abbott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Abbott works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates2145 Highland Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0320
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbott?
Dr. Abbott is very good at listening to me. He spends the time necessary to ensure all my concerns and needs are met. He makes sure he covers all my questions.
About Dr. Joel Abbott, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689659021
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.